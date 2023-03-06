FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday before an active pattern returns this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Thanks to our south wind through the day, we had temperatures well above normal for this first Sunday in the month of March. After lows in the 40s this morning, we were able to get highs back near 70 or into the lower 70s across the Ozarks. While the surface map does show the surface low to our north keeping our south wind in place tonight, we will have a quick cold front come through Monday that will mainly switch our wind around through the day.

Quick cold front on the way for Monday (KY3)

After our mostly clear skies to start the evening out, we’ll see partly cloudy skies come in for the morning drive Monday. Fortunately, we won’t see anything more than partly sunny skies as we work through the rest of the day ahead.

Partly cloudy skies lining up for Monday (KY3)

Even with the partly cloudy skies picking up overnight, a lighter south wind will let temperatures drop back into the lower to middle 50s across much of the area. We can’t rule out a few low lying spots dropping back briefly into the upper 40s by morning.

A bit chilly for Monday morning (KY3)

Overnight, we’ll see our sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph still come out of the south. As the cold front comes in by morning from the northwest, gusts by sunrise and through the late morning could push between 30 and 40 mph for some areas west of US 65. Even with the ground still fairly saturated from rain last week, humidity values between as low as 30 to 40 percent will work with these gusts and mild air to elevate the fire danger a little for the western Ozarks.

Gusts to watch for Monday (KY3)

Even with the cold front shifting the wind out of the west through the day for much of the Missouri Ozarks, we’ll stay well above normal with highs in the lower to middle 70s for the afternoon.

Very mild once again for Monday (KY3)

After a mild Monday, a series of upper-level waves coming from the west and northwest will put us back into an active and chilly weather pattern. While highs in the middle 50s Tuesday will be actually near normal for early March, we’ll stay downright chilly through Friday this week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Temperatures will drop Tuesday through Friday as rain chances increase (KY3)

That colder spell will come in as clouds and rain chances return starting Tuesday. While the day will start dry for the morning drive, scattered showers will sneak into parts of the Ozarks either late Tuesday morning or early Tuesday afternoon.

Showers start returning Tuesday (KY3)

We’ll see more widespread rain and thunderstorm chances line up for Wednesday across the Ozarks with another disturbance passing overhead.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday (KY3)

We’ll see much of the same for Thursday until the big upper-level low passes to our north by Friday. That projection could leave the eastern Ozarks with some showers to start Friday morning out. However, it will lead to some returning sunshine for Friday afternoon across the area.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms Thursday (KY3)

As for how much rain is to come this week, we’ve seen the expected numbers lower a little bit. The northern half of the Ozarks could see anywhere from an inch to 2 inches in total by Friday. The southern Ozarks will likely see the most with 2 to 3 inches of rain. However, there are some indications that the southern Ozarks could see more than what you see on the map.

Accumulating rain through the week (KY3)

The bottom line is that if your ground is still quite saturated, you’ll need to pay attention to the forecast with us. While we haven’t declared any First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday, Thursday and/or Friday, accumulating rain is still very likely this week. If any higher amounts look more likely, we may have to keep a close eye on flooding concerns by Thursday and Friday.

Watching for a flooding potential late this week (KY3)

Looking at next weekend, we’ll see some dry time return for Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Partly sunny skies will line up and keep us quiet for Saturday with highs in the upper 40s once again. By Sunday, we’ll watch for another system that could bring a chance for some scattered rain with highs around 53.

Some dry time with chilly air sticking around next weekend (KY3)

After next Sunday, indications show that the following week could be quite a bit cooler than normal for the Ozarks. If you haven’t planted anything yet, keep holding off since lows could be back in the 20s and 30s with highs in the 40s for at least a portion of next week.

