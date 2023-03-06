Leigh’s Lost and Found: scared Heeler puppy found in Springfield

The Blue Heeler puppy was found on north Forest in Springfield
By Leigh Moody
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a blue heeler puppy found wandering on her own.

Animal control believes she’s not even a year old yet and she was very scared when they picked her up.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she’s a very timid girl, she seems very unsure of why she’s with us. But she gets along well with other dogs and that gives her some comfort.”

Someone found her on February 27th, running loose in the 1200 block of north Forest.

They’re guessing the female puppy is between 10 and 12 months old based on her teeth. She’s very well taken care of with a clean coat, good weight and clipped nails but she didn’t have a collar, tag or a microchip.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or reach out to them online at the link below.

You can also submit any lost or found pet to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

