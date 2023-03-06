One of Greene County’s oldest churches celebrates much needed renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After more than three years of hard work, Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church members celebrated. They showed off completed renovations that started back in 2019.

Pitts Chapel is one of Springfield’s oldest active Black churches. Church leaders said they spent $300,000 on the renovations.

Lifelong member, Youland Herron, said the chapel has a lot of history in Greene County.

“The first time that I walked through the store, that I can remember, is probably about four or five years of age,” said Herron.

Herron said the applause could be heard outside the doors during the ceremony.

“Open hearts, open doors, and open minds,” said Herron. “We accept everyone. We’re very diverse.”

Church leaders said they got thousands of dollars in donations to fix their sanctuary.

Lifelong member, Charlotte Hardin, said they just started doing services again a few weeks ago.

This was after years of not being inside the sanctuary.

“Because the ceiling was falling,” said Hardin.

She said other than fixing the ceiling, workers fixed the plumbing, electric, and more.

“We’re just happy, blessed to be able to be back in this space,” said Hardin.

Church leaders said this is one of the first churches in Greene County.

Herron said they want to act more as a community space, with history connecting everyone.

“The rich history that this church had, because it was built by slaves and the churches around us, a lot of them have closed,” said Herron. “We just thank God that we’re still open to this day.”

Hardin and Herron said a lot has changed at the chapel since they were kids, but caring for all has remained the same.

“We’re still actively engaged in the community, and we want to see that continue,” said Hardin.

“Regardless of what they’re going through, what their path was, that doesn’t matter to us,” said Herron. “It’s all about welcoming and inviting everyone.”

Church leaders said the new renovations are just phase one.

Phase two will include making the church more accessible to people with disabilities, restoring the glass windows, and adding more bathrooms.

