Queen of Clean: Natural Disinfectants for Hard Surfaces

Mix up this natural disinfectant for your home's hard surfaces.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mix up this natural disinfectant for your home’s hard surfaces.

What you need:

  • Bottle of 3% Hydrogen Peroxide (drug store variety)
  • Quart Bottle of White Vinegar
  • 2 - Sprayers from Quart Size DIY Spray Bottles
  • Microfiber cloth, paper towels, or rag

How to:

  • 1. Remove lids of Hydrogen Peroxide and Vinegar Bottles
  • 2. Replace them with sprayers from Quart size Spray Bottles
  • 3. Hold your Peroxide in one hand and Vinegar in the other
  • 4. Spray (mist setting) Hydrogen Peroxide over the hard surface to be disinfected
  • 5. Immediately spray (mist setting) the white vinegar over the peroxide
  • 6. Wait about 5 minutes - It is important to allow this 5 minutes for the disinfecting to take place
  • 7. Wipe with paper towels or cloth

Warnings & Cautions: Do not use this method of disinfecting on granite, marble, or other stone. Keep the products in separate bottles. Do not mix them in one bottle.

When they are combined in one bottle a new chemical that is corrosive will form. They must be used separately. Hydrogen Peroxide comes in a brown opaque bottle because it is extremely light sensitive. Leave it in the original bottle to use to protect it from light.

For more information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com

