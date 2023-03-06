Rogersville man charged in the negligent shooting death of a teenager

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Rogersville man has been charged in the negligent shooting death of a teenager Friday evening.

Court records show 23-year-old Tyler Tennis has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement, a Webster County deputy was sent to a home on Timber Meadows Drive in reference to a call that a person had been shot in the face. When the deputy arrived on scene, other first responders were providing aid to the victim, and Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole cleared the scene and collected the gun.

Authorities ran a breathalyzer test on Tennis, and the result was a .092. Tennis told authorities he had drank seven beers throughout the day before the shooting.

Later that night while at the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Tennis told authorities he, the victim, and a woman who was with them were packing up guns to go shoot at the Olga River.

According to court documents, Tennis told investigators they had two of his dad’s guns out and were looking at them, then they put those guns back, and Tennis got his gun out, not knowing if it was loaded or not. Tennis stated he did not usually keep his gun loaded. Tennis said he was on his bed in his room and the teenager was on the floor. Tennis told investigators he cocked the gun back and as soon as he let it go, the gun fired.

After the shooting, Tennis said he went to go tell his mom, who was taking a bath at the time. Tennis then called 911 and went back to the room to check for a pulse and start CPR until Sheriff Cole showed up a few minutes later.

The detective talked with Tennis towards the end of the interview and explained how drinking and handling a firearm is a crime and that the area of Olga River where they were going to go shooting was not on public access. When asked if there was anything else the detective needed to know, Tennis replied saying, “This was a complete accident.”

According to court records, Tennis is not allowed within 300 feet of the victim’s family, is not allowed to consume alcohol, and must not make contact with the victim’s family. He is being held in the Webster COunty Jail on a $20,000 bond.

