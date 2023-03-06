Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed free-agent quarterback Derek Carr to a 4-year, $150 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Saints have their new QB1 https://t.co/uAuC6QQr0e — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) March 6, 2023

The $150 million contract includes $100 million guaranteed, Rapoport tweeted.

Significant investment.



$37.5 M per year...



Right above Cousins. https://t.co/cqMozVuEwd — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) March 6, 2023

The former Raiders quarterback met with the Saints twice in the past few weeks.

The first time in New Orleans. Carr brought his wife on the trip. The second time was in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

Dennis Allen coached Carr in Oakland.

