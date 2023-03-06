Springfield City Council will decide how to spend $15.5 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council on Monday night will vote on authorizing up to $15.5 million for city building improvements.

The vote is an amendment to this year’s budget to pay for necessary improvements to Historic City Hall, the city’s animal shelter, the Public Works Operations Building and some fire stations.

The plan includes building a new animal shelter to replace the now overcrowded one north of the fairgrounds and to restore the Historic City Hall. Several fire stations will also get some upgrades, including improved fitness centers and private rooms.

“Where typically, we’ve always had bunk rooms where there are 12 bunk beds and one big room and they might have one locker room or shower room,” said city architect Jennifer Swan. “So now we’re doing private rooms so each person will have their own room and then they would have private one-person restrooms with showers in them.”

This allocation also provides a new building for Hazelwood Cemetery workers.

“That facility will provide office support spaces and restroom facilities and covered storage for materials and equipment and then a garage space as well,” said Swan.

The city council will meet and vote on this issue at 6:30 p.m. at Historic City Hall.

