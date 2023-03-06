Springfield family addresses head-on crash killing mother, injuring others nearly one year later

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A family is speaking out for the first time after a head-on crash on New Year’s Eve 2021 that killed one family member and injured four others in Branson.

Police say Brian Woltersdorf’s vehicle crossed the center line, hitting a car with a family inside, killing Tomi Chase. Investigators say he had a blood alcohol level of .228. They say he also tested positive for marijuana.

When the crash happened, Terri Howard, Tomi’s daughter, says her mother, dad, sister, brother-in-law, and 8-year-old niece were heading to dinner to see Christmas lights in Branson. Of the four family members hurt, Terri’s sister was the worst.

“My sister spent two months in the hospital, and she had to come home and couldn’t really care for herself,” Howard says.

Brian Wolterdorf faces charges of DWI involving the death of a person and four counts of DWI with serious physical injury. He remains out on bond. The trial for the case has moved multiple times.

“He’s gotten to spend every family holiday with his family, with this daughter, with his wife, and we’ve had to spend those family holidays with an urn,” Howard says.

KY3 reached out to Wolterdorf’s lawyer for this case she has not responded.

Woltersdorf’s next court date is set for April 20.

