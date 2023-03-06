Springfield police identify skeletal remains found in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has identified skeletal remains found in mid-February.

According to a news release, the remains belonged to 40-year-old Susan McInturff of Harrison, Arkansas.

The remains were found on February 13 in a wooded area by a maintenance worker near Rivendale Institute of Learning near Sunshine Street and Kansas Expressway.

Police say there was nothing suspicious regarding the death of McInturff.

