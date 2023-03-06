On Your Side: Free (and cheap) things to do during spring break around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many will be on spring break next week. Here are some fun things to do that are free or cheap for the family.

Get outside

Grab your kayaks and fishing poles and head to the water. Pack a lunch. The views and fresh air are free. Hit the three miles of walking trails at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Be sure to check out the educational exhibits in the visitor’s center. Don’t forget about Springfield Botanical Gardens which has special trails for kids.

Go to the library

Cozy up to a good book at your local library. Many branches, including Springfield-Greene, offer special spring break programs. We’re talking Pokemon games, crafts, and Pi-Day celebrations.

“We know gas prices are high. Grocery prices are high. You can always get everything free at the library with your library card, but you don’t have to have a library card to come to the programs,” said Kathleen O’Dell with the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

Here’s a list of the library programs for kids.

Here’s a list of the library programs for teens.

Child care option

If you have to work and need child care, keep the kids busy at the YMCA. The Y offers spring break camp. This costs around $100.

Go to the zoo

It’s not free, but always a family favorite. The Dickerson Park Zoo is officially on spring and summer hours. There are still some openings during next week’s educational classes for the kiddos.

