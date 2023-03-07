Car pulled from Arkansas lake linked to 2008 missing person report

(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A long-submerged car pulled from an Arkansas lake over the weekend had human remains inside and has been linked to a 2008 missing person report, authorities said

The Arkansas Crime Lab was working to identify the body but no identity had been released as of Monday afternoon.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that a man reported that his fish finding equipment indicated a possible submerged vehicle in Lake Hamilton on Feb. 22. Authorities using sonar confirmed the find on Feb. 28.

Divers spotted skeletal remains in the car on Friday but recovery efforts were delayed due to water conditions until Saturday, when workers were able to raise the car and tow it to a boat ramp.

A sheriff’s news release says the 2003 Ford Escape is linked to a February 2008 missing person report filed with police in Hot Springs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Springfield police identify skeletal remains found in February
Tyler Tennis. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Rogersville man charged in the negligent shooting death of a teenager
They are warning of a scam.
Fiancée of man killed in Laclede County shares her story of shooting; one in custody
Woman in critical condition after hit and run on Kansas Expressway
A family is speaking out for the first time after a head-on crash on New Year’s Eve 2021 that...
Springfield family addresses head-on crash killing mother, injuring others nearly one year later

Latest News

Scattered showers will affect western Missouri by early to mid-afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler weather for a while, with some rain
Rain returns today with cooler air to stay
Fire damages an apartment building near Missouri State
Fire damages an apartment building near the Missouri State campus
Fire damages an apartment building near the Missouri State campus
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man involved in altercation with Cape Girardeau officer that was caught on video makes first court appearance