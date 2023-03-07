Christian County prosecutor drops charges against former Monett School District teacher in sex crimes case

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor dropped charges against a Monett School District teacher accused of sex crimes.

Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faced child abuse and sodomy charges following a 20-month investigation.

Police stopped Steeley in a Nixa neighborhood after neighbors reported seeing a suspicious vehicle. Steeley, then, claimed he was dropping off ‘college books’ sold on Craigslist. Investigators followed up on the incident by interviewing a 15-year-old boy staying with family at the home. The boy claimed he had met Steeley on an app. The teenager told investigators Steeley performed a sexual act in a truck outside the home.

The prosecutor tells KY3 News her office reviewed the case and decided not to continue with it.

