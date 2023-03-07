Christian County prosecutor drops charges against former Monett School District teacher in sex crimes case

Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faces child abuse and sodomy charges.
Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faces child abuse and sodomy charges.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor dropped charges against a Monett School District teacher accused of sex crimes.

Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faced child abuse and sodomy charges following a 20-month investigation.

Police stopped Steeley in a Nixa neighborhood after neighbors reported seeing a suspicious vehicle. Steeley, then, claimed he was dropping off ‘college books’ sold on Craigslist. Investigators followed up on the incident by interviewing a 15-year-old boy staying with family at the home. The boy claimed he had met Steeley on an app. The teenager told investigators Steeley performed a sexual act in a truck outside the home.

The prosecutor tells KY3 News her office reviewed the case and decided not to continue with it.

