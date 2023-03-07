City Council recap: Council approves $15 million bond project & land annex at Sunshine and West Bypass

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council passed a $15 million improvement bond project and passed annexing nine acres of property on the corner of Sunshine Street and West Bypass.

Special Obligation Improvement Bonds

The $15.5 million in bonds is made possible because of funding from a property tax levy that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2017.

#sgfcouncil approves 8-0 with Lear absent, issuing $15.5M in bonds for improvements to Historic City Hall, animal shelter, Public Works operations building and fire stations. — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) March 7, 2023

One set of bonds has already been issued that resulted in initiatives like several new fire stations.

While $6 million of the bond money would go into historic City Hall with additional funding coming from ARPA funds, another major project whose costs will be shared by the city and Greene County is a new bigger, nicer animal shelter with a projected price tag of at least $4.8 million.

The fire station projects are scheduled to be completed by 2028. The historic City Hall project is projected to be finished by 2026. The animal shelter has no completion date set yet.

9.2 Acre Annexation on Sunshine and West Bypass

Council voted to pass the annexation of 9.2 acres of private property at the corner of Sunshine Street and West Bypass. During the meeting, it was stated by Springfield Planning and Zoning Director Susan Isenes, that the property owners have signed petitions requesting voluntary annexation into the City of Springfield.

#sgfcouncil approves resolution declaring intent to annex 9.2 aces at 3444 W. Sunshine and 3503 W. Washita and .14 of @GreeneCountyMO ROW at 1900 S. FR 133 (Moore Road). — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) March 7, 2023

The property owner plans to rezone the area and put in a new retail and shopping center development.

The property is currently home to Elite Homes Center.

