Drug court program coming to Sharp County

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Help for those struggling with addiction in a Northeast Arkansas county could be on the way.

The 3rd Judicial District will be adding a drug court program to Sharp County to help those with addiction find jobs and finish their education.

“Other than just remaining drug-free and staying out of the criminal justice system, there are so many things that these folks benefit and their families as a result of completing the program,” said Circuit Judge Michele Huff.

She explained the drug court program had been much-needed in Sharp County for many years.

Huff said the program could help in more ways than one.

“If you complete the program successfully and graduate, then you do not have a felony conviction. There are some target offenses that people can also have removed if they successfully complete the program,” she said.

Huff added now is a good time to implement the program in the county due to a new prosecuting attorney and sheriff.

The drug court program is expected to begin in mid-April.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Springfield police identify skeletal remains found in February
Tyler Tennis. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Rogersville man charged in the negligent shooting death of a teenager
They are warning of a scam.
Fiancée of man killed in Laclede County shares her story of shooting; one in custody
Woman in critical condition after hit and run on Kansas Expressway
A family is speaking out for the first time after a head-on crash on New Year’s Eve 2021 that...
Springfield family addresses head-on crash killing mother, injuring others nearly one year later

Latest News

Arkansas Senate OKs new requirement for ballot measures
Car pulled from Arkansas lake linked to 2008 missing person report
Scattered showers will affect western Missouri by early to mid-afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler weather for a while, with some rain
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) tries to drive the lane against Texas A&M guard Tyrece...
AP: Alabama’s Brandon Miller SEC player, newcomer of year