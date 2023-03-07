Fire damages an apartment building near the Missouri State campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An investigation is underway into a fire that damaged an apartment building Monday night.

Calls came into 911 dispatch just before 11:00 p.m. to the 400 block of South National. When crews arrived, they closed down a portion of National Avenue. They put out the fire in less than five minutes. One renter saw smoke coming out of his unit when he arrived home.

“I pulled up and there were flames coming out of the guy’s apartment. I didn’t know what to do you know. So I called the landlord and saw the firemen were all showing up at the same time that I was getting here. So I had to rush in and grab my two dogs real quick but that’s scary,” said Andrew Fuller.

The complex sustained fire and smoke damage. No one was hurt.

