Greene County man sentenced for high-speed pursuit that ended in crash with motorcyclist

Sean Masten/Greene County Jail
Sean Masten/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County man who crashed into a motorcyclist during a high-speed chase pleaded guilty.

A judge sentenced Sean Masten to eight years in the Department of Corrections.

In June, deputies booked Sean Masten on suspicion of resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license.

Investigators say Masten led deputies on a pursuit around 2 a.m. It started near Oak Grove Avenue and Grand Street. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. It ended after deputies say Masten hit a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist suffered cuts and bruises primarily.

Masten spent nearly seven years in prison for a high-speed pursuit and crash that killed another driver and a passenger of Masten’s. Investigators say Masten was high on methamphetamine in that crash. The state released him in 2020.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Springfield police identify skeletal remains found in February
Tyler Tennis. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Rogersville man charged in the negligent shooting death of a teenager
They are warning of a scam.
Fiancée of man killed in Laclede County shares her story of shooting; one in custody
Woman in critical condition after hit and run on Kansas Expressway
A family is speaking out for the first time after a head-on crash on New Year’s Eve 2021 that...
Springfield family addresses head-on crash killing mother, injuring others nearly one year later

Latest News

Missouri Attorney General announces 2022 top ten consumer complaints
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,250+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 100 daily new cases
Federal judge rules Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act unconstitutional
Scattered showers will affect western Missouri by early to mid-afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler weather for a while, with some rain