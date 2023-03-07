Greene County man sentenced for high-speed pursuit that ended in crash with motorcyclist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County man who crashed into a motorcyclist during a high-speed chase pleaded guilty.

A judge sentenced Sean Masten to eight years in the Department of Corrections.

In June, deputies booked Sean Masten on suspicion of resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license.

Investigators say Masten led deputies on a pursuit around 2 a.m. It started near Oak Grove Avenue and Grand Street. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. It ended after deputies say Masten hit a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist suffered cuts and bruises primarily.

Masten spent nearly seven years in prison for a high-speed pursuit and crash that killed another driver and a passenger of Masten’s. Investigators say Masten was high on methamphetamine in that crash. The state released him in 2020.

