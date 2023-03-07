Improvements coming to a busy intersection in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keeping you safe and moving that’s the idea behind improving an intersection in central Springfield.

City leaders will spend nearly $100,000 to overhaul Mt. Vernon Street Street at Broadway Avenue.

“I’ve complained about it for a long time,” said Eddie Kepler.

He says he frequently travels through the area.

“It’s not as bad as Kansas and the 44 intersection up there that they said they were going to fix,” he said.

Kepler says the buildings near the corner of the intersection make it hard to see oncoming traffic.

“The rules and regulations were different back then. When you’re coming up here on a horse and buggy you’re not going to run over somebody,” he explained.

Visibility isn’t the only problem. Keppler says there’s an issue with speeding cars.

“Sometimes you hear them racing up and down through here. If Grant is busy or if there’s a lot of cops sitting over there then they come up here and run up and down this street,” he said.

Travis Williams says he sees cars speeding while waiting for the bus.

He said, “They go a little faster than 25.”

“We drive cars now that go more than 5 miles per hour. Anytime you do that you have to make the intersection as safe as you possibly can,” said Kepler.

City officials are hoping that adding bulb-outs will slow down traffic while increasing safety. The small islands will provide extra space giving drivers a better view of oncoming vehicles. Additional signs and crosswalks will aid pedestrians.

Though Williams and Kepler say they have a few ideas of their own.

“You know the little mirrors. So you can see. The car right there would be able to see this way,” said Williams.

Kepler said, “I wouldn’t want to be the one making decisions on all of this by no means. My decision would be to chop off about 10 feet of the front of that building and it would be a whole lot safer.”

Construction could start this spring.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.