Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students at Missouri State University say the Blair-Shannon Dining Center is serving inedible food, including raw chicken, undercooked runny eggs, and more.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department gave MSU’s Blair Shannon Dining hall two priority violations the school says it has addressed since the February 24 inspection. Parents say they are receiving images of what they call raw and unsafe food from their students.

“There are real issues with their chicken and just the quality of the food in the dining hall,” said MSU freshmen Kyle Fritts. “I know every time I eat it. It’s pink in the middle, "

Students say it’s a running joke on campus.

“You hear it all the time,” said MSU senior Evan Harter. “It’s kind of like a cut like a topic for, you know, casual conversations in the dorms, just whatever it’s like, decided on lunch. It’s like, well, I don’t wanna eat there.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department served the dining hall with two priority violations saying inspectors observed refrigerated food that was too warm and cooked food not kept warm enough.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared this statement:

“Any time one of our food inspectors discovers a violation at any establishment, they work with management to provide education and to ensure the issue is resolved as soon as possible. In the cases where there is an immediate concern for the health and safety of the public, the food establishment may be closed until the issues have been resolved. This action would only be taken because the issues represent an imminent public health hazard and the establishment is unable to operate and serve food safely. More information on core and priority violations can be found on our website at https://www.springfieldmo.gov/2898/Food-Inspection-Information-for-Business.”

Regardless, parents like Michelle Sweet say that students who live on campus are required to have a meal plan that costs more than a thousand dollars a semester and pays for food that their kids won’t eat.

“They go get food and bring it in just because they don’t want to eat there,” said Sweet. “They feel physically ill going into the building.”

MSU says it contracts food services to a company called Chartwells. We called MSU and asked if Chartwells would answer our questions. Chartwell’s did not contact us.

Parents like Sweet say at the end of the day. It’s still on MSU.

“I pay Missouri State to feed my kids,” said Sweet. “I don’t pay that separate party, that Missouri State is contracted. So bottom line, at the end of the day, Missouri state is responsible for serving my kids healthy food, not another company, bottom line.”

Missouri State University gave this statement to KY3 News. It reads:

“Our top priority is our students’ well-being. As a result of input from them, we have been working diligently to address situations that have raised concerns.

We have had a long-term, positive partnership with our food service vendor, Chartwells. They have performed at a high level over the years and are responsive to guest feedback. They also seek input and modify their procedures if they are found to be out of alignment with best practices or safe-food handling guidelines.

We are aware that some concerns have been presented related to the dining program, and we will continue to work with Chartwells to ensure quality and safety remain our top priorities. We are also pleased that Chartwells has selected a new executive chef for our campus who will focus on enhancing the presentation and quality of the menu.

As you are aware, Blair Shannon Dining Hall was cited by the Greene County Health Department for two items related to food temperature. Those issues were resolved upon notification.”

