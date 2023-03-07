Missouri state wide tornado drill is Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It is severe weather awareness week, and the Greene County Department of Emergency Management office wants to ensure you are prepared when dangerous weather strikes.

At 10 am on Tuesday, sirens across Missouri will go off as part of a routine test. The siren will alert people in the area that a tornado drill has begun. During this time, communities are encouraged to practice taking cover so you know what to do and where to go when a tornado comes.

“Prior to any severe weather, we would like for everybody to have a plan in place,” said Greene County Emergency Management Deputy Director Darren White. “Think about what you would do when that time comes. So that when the time does come, you’re not scrambling to try and figure it out.”

In the event of a tornado, the safest place to be is in an interior room with no windows on the lowest level of the house. If you are in a camper or mobile home, leave and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If driving, get inside the nearest building and never seek shelter under an overpass.

“Some wind speed alone flowing through that underpass could be enough that it would, maybe, not take you away with it, but it’s going to bring a lot of debris,” said White. “Maybe it does cause you to change your location unwillingly. So it’s not necessarily the safest place to be.”

The Greene County Emergency Management Department also reminds everyone of the difference between a tornado watch and a warning. A tornado watch means a tornado is possible, and you need to be ready to act quickly if necessary. A tornado warning is issued when a tornado has been sighted or indicated on the radar and is a danger to life and property. If a tornado warning is issued, seeking shelter is essential.

