MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Albert Pujols might never have been signed by the Royals, but the three-time National League MVP spent the latter half of his high-school baseball career in the Kansas City metro. He met his wife in KC, hence why he’s kept a home in the area. Now, baseball fans and lovers of fine furniture alike can have a piece of his life there.

The 10,000-square-foot home in the Tuscany Reserve neighborhood of Leawood will be open Tuesday and Wednesday for a moving sale managed by Brown Button Estate Sales.

It’s not an auction. Everything is priced. The house sold quickly, so everything inside must go quickly too. Prices begin to drop halfway through the first day of the sale.

“One of the interesting things about a house of this caliber is you’re going to find a lot of items that were custom done,” described Brown Button Estate Sales co-owner Michael Fry as he walked KCTV5 through the $2.3 million home.

A formal dining set that seats six is one such example. The dining set is marked at $4,000. A matching, marble-top sideboard is priced at $1,600. It might sound like a lot to the uninitiated, but Fry made it clear that nothing is priced higher based on Pujols’ popularity.

Fry gestured to a set of large, leather chairs in the living room.

“These Marge Carson chairs, again, custom, leather,” Fry said. “Originally close to $4,000 and they’re here for sale for $1,200. So really great prices.”

Don’t have room for two giant chairs? You can get a pair of throw pillows for $60. There’s patio furniture too.

The high-end items are the ones that greet you the moment you walk in, but it is truly an “everything must go” sale. If you head into the garage, you’ll find more mundane items that can be had for just a few dollars. There are things like snow shovels, board games, Christmas wrapping paper and a leaf blower.

Up the winding staircase are a boy’s bedroom and a girl’s bedroom. The beds, toys and linens are all for sale. One thing, however, is not for sale.

“I think a lot of people will come out kind of excited about maybe sports memorabilia or something that represents Albert Pujols,” Fry said. “And unfortunately, there’s none of that here in this sale.”

The sale ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At that time, estate sale staff will gather what remains and donate it, Fry said.

The details of the sale are as follows:

March 7th – March 8th

13805 Canterbury St., Leawood, KS 66224

Tuesday 9am-2:30pm | Full Price 3pm-5pm | 35% Off

Wednesday 9am-2:30pm | 50% Off 3pm-5pm | 70% Off

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.