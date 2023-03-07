Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management tests new app in Tuesdays siren drill

The Greene County Office of Emergency Management says its siren test went off without a hitch...
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management says its siren test went off without a hitch this morning, thanks to some new technology.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management says its siren test went off without a hitch Tuesday morning, thanks to some new technology.

Eighty-one sirens around Greene County passed the statewide tornado drill this morning. Darren White, Deputy Director for the Office of Emergency Management, says Tuesday, for the first time ever, the sirens are launched from a cell phone.

Springfield Public Works manages sirens in Greene County. There’s plenty to do to take care of them, including checking oil, belts, and greasing the units.

Public works say it also keeps on top of battery fail and any sort of communications issues.

White says after Tuesday’s drill, workers received a noticeable amount of calls from people wondering why they couldn’t hear the sirens in their homes. It’s because you’re not supposed to.

“You may hear them inside a building,” White says. “You may hear them inside your house. So that’s fine. That’s great. But that’s not what they’re intended for.”

He says the siren systems were created for those outdoors or in areas without cellphone service. He recommends using your cell phone to get emergency information indoors during bad weather. Download the KY3 First Alert Weather app for watches and warnings.

Download for the iPhone products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Springfield police identify skeletal remains found in February
Tyler Tennis. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Rogersville man charged in the negligent shooting death of a teenager
They are warning of a scam.
Fiancée of man killed in Laclede County shares her story of shooting; one in custody
Woman in critical condition after hit and run on Kansas Expressway
A family is speaking out for the first time after a head-on crash on New Year’s Eve 2021 that...
Springfield family addresses head-on crash killing mother, injuring others nearly one year later

Latest News

Parents voice concerns over Missouri State University food.
Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food
Federal judge rules Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act unconstitutional
Federal judge rules Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act unconstitutional
(Keith Myers/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Arkansas Senate OKs bathroom bill that critics call extreme
Springfield Public Schools begins kindergarten registration
Springfield Public Schools begins kindergarten registration