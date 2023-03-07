Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management tests new app in Tuesdays siren drill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management says its siren test went off without a hitch Tuesday morning, thanks to some new technology.

Eighty-one sirens around Greene County passed the statewide tornado drill this morning. Darren White, Deputy Director for the Office of Emergency Management, says Tuesday, for the first time ever, the sirens are launched from a cell phone.

Springfield Public Works manages sirens in Greene County. There’s plenty to do to take care of them, including checking oil, belts, and greasing the units.

Public works say it also keeps on top of battery fail and any sort of communications issues.

White says after Tuesday’s drill, workers received a noticeable amount of calls from people wondering why they couldn’t hear the sirens in their homes. It’s because you’re not supposed to.

“You may hear them inside a building,” White says. “You may hear them inside your house. So that’s fine. That’s great. But that’s not what they’re intended for.”

He says the siren systems were created for those outdoors or in areas without cellphone service. He recommends using your cell phone to get emergency information indoors during bad weather. Download the KY3 First Alert Weather app for watches and warnings.

