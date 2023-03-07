Springfield Public Schools begins kindergarten registration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is hosting kindergarten registration for the upcoming school year.

Parents can register their kids at any SPS elementary school through March 9. District leaders say registration is important because it gives them an idea of how large the incoming class will be. School leaders can determine how many teachers and classrooms they need to accommodate the students.

SPS also offers several orientation opportunities for parents and incoming kindergarteners later this spring.

“We’re going to have an opportunity for parents to go and actually get into the school buildings in April, and then in June, we will have our Summer Explore program that students can go in and go to school during the summer months and really get prepared to enter kindergarten,” said Christy Davis of Director of Early Childhood and Parents as Teachers.”

You must bring your child’s birth certificate or passport, immunization record, and proof of residency, such as a utility bill or lease agreement.

