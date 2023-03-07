Voters in Marshfield, Mo. will decide public safety tax

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Marshfield Police Department says it is in dire need of more officers and upgrades to facilities.

If the .5 cent sales tax is approved, the estimated $800,000 would not only go towards hiring more officers, but it would also go towards improvements to the police station. Chief Doug Fannen said the number one thing he wants everyone to know is that every dime of this tax is going toward public safety.

“I made sure and so that our city that it is, it is 100% going towards law enforcement and can never be used otherwise,” said Chief Fannen.

Chief Fannen says the situation is pretty dire.

“200 hours a month Officers work by themselves,” said Chief Fannen. “For a city of our size, I’ve done this for almost 30 years in three states, that’s pretty unheard of.”

He says the half-percent sales tax is needed for more personnel as well as some much needed upgrades to the facility and to the equipment.

“We’re the only agency in our county that does not have body cameras, or does not have car cameras, and does not have computers in the cars,” said Chief Fannen. “This tax will help fund that.”

Chief Fannon also hopes to increase the amount of training his officers receive, he says he wants more mental health training for his officers.

Some people who live in Marshfield, however, say while they want to support law enforcement, with prices going up on so many things, they just can’t afford it

“Our expenses for a living have more than doubled,” said Marshfield resident Shelby Hooker. “I’m sure everybody else’s has, and in small towns like this, it’s hard to make that justification. "

Chief Fannen says he hears those complaints but wants to remind voters that all of the money goes toward the public’s safety.

