Woman in critical condition after hit and run on Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman has been taken to a Springfield hospital in critical condition after a pedestrian hit and run on Kansas Expressway Monday night.

According to Springfield police, the hit and run happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and McDonald Access Road.

Police are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck that drove off after hitting the woman.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-846-1810.

