Branson Conservation Center-Fish Hatchery to close to the public for two years while new center is built

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center and Fish Hatchery will be closed to the public starting March 12 so that a new, state-of-the-art visitor’s center can be built.

The existing conservation center will be demolished and replaced by a facility twice its size at a cost of $6.7 million.

The fish hatchery that surrounds the conservation center will not have any changes made to its configuration and will continue to produce trout. But it will not be open to the public because of the construction work going on around it.

“Most of the people who come here are coming here specifically to see the fish,” said Leah Eden, a naturalist at the center who’s been employed there for 26 years. “This is the largest of the five trout hatcheries operated by the Missouri Department of Conservation. We produce over a million fish each year for distribution throughout Missouri.”

Table Rock Dam was completed in 1958 and in its shadow the Missouri Department of Conservation constructed the current conservation center and fish hatchery in the late 1970′s.

At the time the plan was for a low-key tourist spot with no workers present. No one could even imagine a time when 250,000 visitors a year would come through the conservation center’s doors like they do now to see historical videos, displays and live animal exhibits.

“When this building was originally put in it was not designed to even have a staff,” explained Alison Bleich, the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center Manager. “They just thought it would be a pass-through situation where the public would come in, press a button, watch the video and go out and look at the fish. This expansion has been needed quite badly for 20-plus years.”

“Because our exhibit space, meeting space and our movie space is all the same space, it conflicts with each other,” added Eden. “So with the new building we’ll be able to separate everything so we’ll have exhibits in one area, the movie in one area and separate classrooms where we can have meetings or programs.”

During the closure most of the animals will be moved off site including a couple that tell unique stories.

One is a red-eared slider turtle whose shell is indented on both sides leaving it in the shape of a cello.

“It’s a common species in Missouri but this particular turtle had something wrapped around it when it was growing to constrict the growth in the middle of the shell,” Bleich said. “It might remind you of the famous photograph of the turtle with the six-pack plastic ring wrapped around it that a lot of people have seen. In this case it could have been a fishing line or some other piece of trash. Although the shell is bone, it’s flexible when they’re little. This turtle was brought to us by a girl who was swimming in Table Rock Lake in 2015. And we’re using it to help us share the message of why we should not litter.”

And then there’s the facility’s best known resident...a two-headed snake named Tiger and Lily who was found in 2017 in Stone County.

“It’s conjoined twins, two individuals who share one body,” Bleich explained. “From the throat down is one female Western rat snake. And from the throat up it’s two individual Wester rat snakes. Few of them born like this survive because when they’re baby snakes they’re more likely to be prey than predator. So when they try to escape, since they both have control over the body, they may try to go in opposite directions and end up going nowhere. They have to learn to work together.”

Both heads eat, drink and stick out their tongues.

“They also have different personalities,” Bleich added. “Tiger is a little bit more dominant than Lilly and we feed them separately even though their throat is shared. When we give one of them food we put a little Dixie cup over the other one’s head so they don’t fight over it. It’s kind of like the cone of shame. But they don’t know they share a stomach. All they know is that they have permanent competition right next to them and need to eat the food fast to keep it from getting stolen away.”

While Branson visitors and residents won’t get to experience all the fascinating sights at the conservation center for a while, Bleich is not concerned about people forgetting about the tourist site.

“Absolutely not,” she said with a smile. “I think we’ll have a lot of people anticipating and waiting for our return and they’ll be excited about the new building because they’ve been wanting to see this expansion as well.”

