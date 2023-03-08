Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing meth. It was also revealed that she planning to distribute the meth to others.

47-year-old April Rulo appeared at her sentencing hearing yesterday, March 7, at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Rulo was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Last year, Rulo had a guilty plea hearing. There, she admitted she was in possession of 95 grams of meth that she had picked up from her supplier in Springfield, Mo. According to Rulo, she was delivering to Piedmont for distribution to others.

On June 22, 2022, officers were alerted that Rulo was bringing several ounces of meth into Wayne County and that she would be delivering the narcotics at a convenience store in Piedmont. After a Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force Officer made contact with Rulo, she consented to a search of the vehicle. Officers located four baggies of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, as well as marijuana and Hydrocodone pills.

