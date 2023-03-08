CAST YOUR VOTE: The finalists for the next Cadbury Bunny are here

The finalists include: Cypress, RedBird, and Bunny.
The finalists include: Cypress, RedBird, and Bunny.(Cadbury)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The finalists are in for the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, and you can weigh in on who it should be.

According to the chocolate company, there are 10 finalists and each one of them is a completely different animal.

The finalists are:

  • Cypress, a beaver from Louisiana
  • RedBird, a guinea pig from West Virginia
  • Bunny, a dog from Illinois
  • Bodhi, a bunny from Ohio
  • Ande, a Chinchilla from Illinois
  • Hunter, a dog from Pennsylvania
  • Stewie, a miniature horse from Massachusetts
  • Ping, a duck from South Dakota
  • Timmy, a sheep from California
  • Crash, a cat from Idaho

The winner of the competition will win a spot in the next Cadbury Easter commercial, $5,000 for their families, and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal shelter of their choice.

Last year’s Cadbury Bunny was Annie Rose, a therapy dog who works with nursing home residents in Ohio. In 2021, the Cadbury Bunny was an Australian White’s tree frog from Florida named Betty, the first-ever amphibian to receive the honor.

To cast your vote for this year’s Cadbury Bunny, visit the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police investigating body found near Kansas Expressway.
Springfield police identify skeletal remains found in February
Tyler Tennis. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Rogersville man charged in the negligent shooting death of a teenager
Woman in critical condition after hit and run on Kansas Expressway
They are warning of a scam.
Fiancée of man killed in Laclede County shares her story of shooting; one in custody
A family is speaking out for the first time after a head-on crash on New Year’s Eve 2021 that...
Springfield family addresses head-on crash killing mother, injuring others nearly one year later

Latest News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter
Located at the base of Table Rock Dam, the Conservation Center will be replaced by a facility...
Branson Conservation Center-Fish Hatchery to close to the public for two years while new center is built
FILE - The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for...
US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video
Parents voice concerns over Missouri State University food.
Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food