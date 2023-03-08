CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for this Greene County fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Courtney Cottrell Brown, 36 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Courtney Cottrell Brown. He’s wanted in Greene County on felony warrants for two counts of domestic assault. Brown is 36-year-old. He also faces a DWI charge. Court records show Brown has a history of violating protection orders.

Springfield police say he goes by the nickname, “Chicago.” Officers describe him as approximately 5′09″ tall, 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe Brown is in Greene County, but he also has ties to Illinois.

Springfield police say the fugitive has several tattoos, including a Chicago Bulls tattoo on his right shoulder. He also has swords tattooed on his right arm, along with the words, “husler” and “crown.”

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to Brown’s arrest.

KY3 first featured Courtney Brown as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in February last year.

