Drivers are paying more for gas in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The price of gasoline jumped to $3.19 a gallon from Tuesday to Wednesday at many stations in Springfield. Prices were around $2.99 a gallon to start the week.

The switch to a more expensive summer blend is one of the reasons for the increase. Also, more drivers will be hitting the road for spring break vacations in the next couple of weeks.

According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.03 while it’s $3.06 in Arkansas. The national average is $3.44 a gallon. Drivers in California are paying the most at $4.92 a gallon.

According to money.com, oil prices are trading 34% lower than 1 year ago and recent oil prices have held steady.

Experts believe gas prices could jump to around $4 a gallon by Memorial Day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.