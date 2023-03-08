Gateway Arch reports 41% increase in visitors in 2022

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Gateway Arch National Park saw a 41% increase in attendance last year.

“It is exciting to see the continued trend toward pre-pandemic tourism numbers as guests return to the top of the country’s tallest monument,” said Mary Lamie, executive vice president of multi-modal enterprises for Bi-State Development, which operates the Gateway Arch tram and riverboat rides. “We have many projects in the works, from a regional advertising campaign marketing the Museum experience to improved visibility for parking, and we’re looking forward to the spring break and summer seasons ahead.”

This week, the National Park Service visitation figures were released. They showed that 1,618,774 people visited that attraction in 2022. In 2021, 1,145,081 people visited the attraction, and in 2020 there were only 486,021 visitors.

