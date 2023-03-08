Pharmacies, drug stores in the Ozarks report cough medicine supply chain issues

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PLEASANT, Mo. (KY3) - Several respiratory illnesses are moving through the Ozarks. And finding relief for those symptoms is proving to be a problem.

“A lot of people get around antibiotics, and they get better, then they just have a cough that will come and go over a couple of days and think they’re better,” Colby Grove, the pharmacist at The Pharmacy in Plesant Hope, says. “Then it comes back.”

He says the lingering cough has many people looking for relief.

“We’ve had shortages for the last year and a half to two years,” Grove says. “We’ve had trouble getting cough drops and cough suppressants.”

Doctor David Barbe with Mercy Hospital says they’ve seen a lot of people with that lingering cough after being sick.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re still infected necessarily. It just means there’s irritation in the bronchial passages that continue to provoke to cough,” Dr. Barbe says.

He says fever is one of the best indications that it’s more than just allergies.

