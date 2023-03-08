Police arrest man in death of woman at Springfield home

Jerome Poole/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Jerome Poole/Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted in the death of a Springfield woman.

Jerome Poole faces a second-degree murder charge. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of South Clifton on March 7 after Poole called 911 regarding a woman’s death. Police say Poole attempted lifesaving measures.

Officers said they noticed various cuts, abrasions, and bruising on her body. They found her hair lying over the room. An autopsy showed numerous internal injuries to her neck, consistent with strangulation.

Investigators say Poole admitted to having sexual relations with the woman. They say Poole did not know anything was wrong with her until after she did not respond to him during a conversation.

