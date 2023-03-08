Police asking for the public’s help to identify human remains found in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police ask for the public’s help identifying skeletal remains in Branson.

Police located the remains on February 23 in the area of Violyn Drive. The coroner ruled the remains as human.

Investigators believe it is a white, possibly Native American, man with light brown hair who is approximately 40-50 years of age. The deceased did not have teeth, perhaps wearing dentures. Investigators say the man was wearing a Baylor University t-shirt. They also found a plastic bracelet with LESN on it.

If you have any information on the possible identification of the individual, please call our Crime Tip Hotline at (417) 334-1085 or fill out our Crime Tip form at www.bransonmo.gov/crimetip

