Prosecutor charges man for breaking into Springfield grocery store

Jerimiah Green/Greene County Jail
Jerimiah Green/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors charged a man for breaking into a Price Cutter in west Springfield on Sunday.

Jerimiah Green faces a second-degree burglary charge.

Police say they found Jeremiah Green standing behind the grocery store’s deli counter on West Commercial Street with a large knife. Investigators say Green threw the knife at the two officers after they ordered him to drop it. They say Green walked through the store and damaged walls and merchandise.

Police left the store and negotiated with Green. A K9 eventually found him in the rafters a few hours later.  

Investigators say Green admitted to investigators that he was on meth.

