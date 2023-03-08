Prosecutor charges man for breaking into Springfield grocery store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors charged a man for breaking into a Price Cutter in west Springfield on Sunday.

Jerimiah Green faces a second-degree burglary charge.

Police say they found Jeremiah Green standing behind the grocery store’s deli counter on West Commercial Street with a large knife. Investigators say Green threw the knife at the two officers after they ordered him to drop it. They say Green walked through the store and damaged walls and merchandise.

Police left the store and negotiated with Green. A K9 eventually found him in the rafters a few hours later.

Investigators say Green admitted to investigators that he was on meth.

