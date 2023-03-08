Republic Schools to partner with the city to alleviate traffic woes at 2 elementary schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Getting your kids to and from school can be quite the hassle especially if you have to fight traffic every morning and afternoon.

Republic School District is doing something to ease those woes at two of its elementary schools.

Arianna Bruening said, “It’s a safety issue. My biggest fear is that we’re going to have a child ran over just like we did at the elementary about a half mile away, you know, a parent got ran over there.”

She lives across the street from Sweeny and Lyon Elementary schools in Republic. She says the amount of cars traveling through the area increases along with the dangers.

“This really isn’t a safe area because we don’t have markings on the street. We don’t have enough signs letting people know that this is a school zone,” explained Bruening.

Parents lining up in their vehicles to drop off and pick up their students on campus adds to the daily traffic on West State Highway 17 and Main Street.

“A lot of them use Summit Street right here. If they’re in a hurry you see some of them go this way, trying to divert around traffic or sometimes you see them on the next street over as you head north,” said Bruening.

She says something needs to be done to alleviate congestion and increase safety.

She asked, “If they don’t do it now when are they going to do it? Where are they going to find the land to do it?”

The school district has staggered class start times and even changed traffic patterns to help the issue.

“We’ve done what we can for the Republic School District to try to mitigate some of those for the short term,” said Nikki Faith, spokesperson for Republic Schools.

The district is taking the next step. They’ll be using a plot of land near the schools to build a ‘queueing’ road with the city’s help. This will allow extra space for up to 230 vehicles to line up out of the way of traffic.

Faith said, “The long-term solution and partnership with the city would be a really big boost. It would really help us move into the next phase of our district and as a community.”

“Republic really needs to reinvest in their school district and make this more functional as we go into the future,” said Bruening.

Republic City council signed off on the project Tuesday night.

Improvements could start to take shape in just a few months.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.