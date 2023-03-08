Tip leads authorities to gun inside a vehicle in parking lot of Waynesville High School

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders in Waynesville say police confiscated a gun found inside a vehicle at the high school’s parking lot.

The incident happened Wednesday morning. A tip to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery.

The school released this statement to parents:

Dear Parents,

In an effort to keep everyone informed and prevent any misinformation, we wanted to let all of our Waynesville R-VI parents know that a handgun was found in a vehicle in the parking lot this morning (March 8, 2023) at Waynesville High School, based off of a tip provided to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

All students are safe and all processes were followed. We applaud all individuals who came forward and reported information that led to the discovery of the weapon.

While we cannot comment on individual cases, we want to assure you that the Waynesville R-VI School District cooperates with law enforcement officials and all discipline policies will be followed.

We ask that parents speak to their children tonight about the importance of keeping our schools safe. Students are not allowed to have weapons on school property or at school events. Please continue to encourage your child to let a teacher or administrator know if a situation exists that could ever place him or her or others in danger. Please remind your child: “If you see something, say something.” Additionally, the Tiger Tip Line is available at https://www.waynesville.k12.mo.us/Page/9592.

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is our top priority and we take any violations of our policy very seriously. Security measures and protocols are in place to help us maintain safe school communities across our school district. #wayschools

