Trash debris litters Springfield roadways; city looking at long-term fix

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you drive State Highway 13, you will see lots of trash near Springfield’s landfill.

The trash blows from trash trucks that don’t cover it up properly. City leaders say it’s not the only area in the city that’s facing the problem.

On Monday night, residents brought up drivers’ safety concerns, and it could even reach our waterways.

“If I was traveling through Springfield for the first time, I would be surprised with the amount of trash on the side of the roads,” said Jeanie Sullivan, who lives off State Highway 13 near the Noble Hill Landfill.

Sullivan and others say trash on the side of the roads is only getting worse.

”When you see chairs, mattresses, boxes, tarps, and just huge pieces of debris laying on the road, it came out of the commercial sanitary disposal truck,” said Sullivan. “It’s dangerous the track of cars traveling on the road behind one of these trucks because stuff can fall out and hurt people.”

Sullivan says trash is not properly covered in trucks heading to the landfill. She brought it to the city’s attention Monday night. The public comment sparked a conversation with multiple councilmen and the city manager on creating a long-term solution.

”The city does run the landfill, and we could do a better job of monitoring that and making sure that those trash trucks tarp their vehicles,” said Councilman Craig Hosmer.

Hosmer said the city should revisit the current ordinance on tarping and look into more enforcement or cleanup opportunities.

“If they come on city property and we enforce the law on the landfill, I assume police officers or administrators with the landfill could cite somebody,” said Hosmer,

”We do have existing ordinances in our city that address not only littering but how solid wastes are managed and moved in and through our community,” said Erick Roberts with Environmental Services. “I believe Mr. Gage and other folks on our team will circle up in the very near future and take a look.”

The city is launching a “Clean Green” program on March 15 to focus more on issues like this.

