Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl, 2 women facing charges

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Waynesville Police Department is investigating the death of a five-year-old girl.

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child, and involuntary manslaughter charges.

Investigators say a student told a Waynesville School Resource Officer that a child was unconscious and unresponsive in the residence. Waynesville Police responded to the 700 Block of Washington Street and found the child dead.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.