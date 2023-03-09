Athlete of the Week: Kameron Green, Fair Grove girls basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Fair Grove Lady Eagles are in the final four for the first time since 2009.

Making it to the final four was a long time coming for Kameron Green.

“From volleyball, we were disappointed with the outcome,” said Green. The Lady Eagles were just one win away from the final four this fall. “We wanted to get back here and we knew we could. It took everything, it took practice, we were in the gym, we were working hard. I’m going to cherish this whole week,” she added.

A big moment for the senior and she’s a big reason for the Lady Eagles’ success.

“She’s kind of the heart and soul of our team, being our only senior she’s kind of raised these girls up. She’s a great leader for them to watch and depend on,” said Fair Grove girls basketball coach Jenny Talbert.

