Bicyclist seriously hurt in a crash near Mansfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is being treated for serious injuries after a pickup hit his motorized bicycle Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brice Nicewarner, 23, was riding his bike on Highway EE north of town when the crash happened at 9:40 p.m. The driver of the pickup wasn’t hurt.

