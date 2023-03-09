Bicyclist seriously hurt in a crash near Mansfield, Mo.

NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is being treated for serious injuries after a pickup hit his motorized bicycle Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brice Nicewarner, 23, was riding his bike on Highway EE north of town when the crash happened at 9:40 p.m. The driver of the pickup wasn’t hurt.

