Bill Self to miss rest of Big 12 Tournament after being hospitalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jayhawks will be without Bill Self the remainder of their time in the Big 12 Tournament.

The University of Kansas stated Thursday afternoon that Self remains hospitalized at the University of Kansas Health System and is expected to make a full recovery.

The university has only released that Self had an illness.

“Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites wants to clarify that Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media. He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well.,” the athletic department stated.

Self also released a statement of his own.

I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I’m excited to get back with my team in the very near future.

Kansas advanced to the tournament semifinals after defeating West Virginia 78-61 Thursday afternoon.

