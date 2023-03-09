Consumer Reports: Stop using this water bottle

Bindle Bottle voluntary recall.
Bindle Bottle voluntary recall.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - It’s popular on Instagram and was one of Oprah’s favorite things, but now the Bindle Bottle water bottle is being recalled after Consumer Reports found potentially dangerous levels of lead.

Bindle is voluntarily recalling its “sip and stash” water bottle after Consumer Reports tests found alarmingly high levels of lead in the bottle’s bottom storage compartment, levels that were over a thousand times the amount allowed in many consumer products.

“In the Bindle Bottle’s bottom storage compartment, there’s a spot of lead solder that’s sealing the different parts of the bottle together, so anything you put into the storage compartment can potentially become contaminated with lead,” said Lauren Kirchner with Consumer Reports.

Exposure to lead can increase cancer risk, cause reproductive harm, and hurt brain and nervous system development.

Another hidden danger in these bottles? CR’s tests also found some of them contained bisphenol A or BPA, a chemical linked to fertility problems and certain cancers - even though the company claims the product to be BPA-free.

Because of these reasons CR is warning consumers to immediately stop using all of Bindle’s water bottles.

Bindle has said that “Production of Bindle Bottles has been suspended and will be overhauled going forward, eliminating the presence of exposed lead anywhere on future products.”

If you have a Bindle Bottle and want to contact the manufacturer, go to Bindle’s recall page to receive a free repair kit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges
Parents voice concerns over Missouri State University food.
Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police asking for the public’s help to identify human remains found in Branson, Mo.
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Jerome Poole/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Police arrest man in strangulation death of woman at Springfield home

Latest News

The fire district has a tax on the April ballot
Northwest Fire Protection District in several counties adds tax to April ballot
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team
Rain will come to an end from west to east by late afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending this afternoon, more on the way
Tracking more rain into the weekend