Dickerson Park Zoo Welcomes Miniature Zebu to Petting Zoo

Drifter, two month old miniature zebu
Drifter, two month old miniature zebu(Dickerson Park Zoo)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo’s newest resident isn’t quite big enough to join the animals at the petting zoo, but if you’re visiting on a warm, spring day you just might see him on a walk.

Drifter, a two-month old miniature zebu, will hopefully join the goats, sheep and donkey by late March.

Zebus are native to India and at mature height are only 34 to 42 inches tall. They have a gentle temperament and are very social.

“Drifter is adorable,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “He is playful and curious; his keepers had a hard time getting him to pose for a photo. He needs to get a little more weight on him before he joins the rambunctious bunch in the petting zoo, but he’s going to be a great addition.”

To socialize him, zookeepers will be taking him on walks around the zoo. Guests visiting may just be surprised with a zebu sighting before he officially joins the animals in the petting zoo.

Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests may stay in the park one hour after the admission gate closes. Admission is $17 for adults and teens, $12 for kids 3-12, $14 for ages 60+, and free for kids two and under and FOZ members.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges
Parents voice concerns over Missouri State University food.
Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police asking for the public’s help to identify human remains found in Branson, Mo.
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Jerome Poole/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Police arrest man in strangulation death of woman at Springfield home

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,250+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 300 daily new cases
Train collides with truck in Marion
WATCH: Train collides with truck in Marion
Grayson Hart sits for a portrait at the Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center in...
Jaded with education, more Americans are skipping college
MODOT engineers say they will re-stripe reflective road paint in the Summer.
MoDOT engineers say they will restripe reflective road paint in the summer