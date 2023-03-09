Dickerson Park Zoo Welcomes Miniature Zebu to Petting Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo’s newest resident isn’t quite big enough to join the animals at the petting zoo, but if you’re visiting on a warm, spring day you just might see him on a walk.

Drifter, a two-month old miniature zebu, will hopefully join the goats, sheep and donkey by late March.

Zebus are native to India and at mature height are only 34 to 42 inches tall. They have a gentle temperament and are very social.

“Drifter is adorable,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “He is playful and curious; his keepers had a hard time getting him to pose for a photo. He needs to get a little more weight on him before he joins the rambunctious bunch in the petting zoo, but he’s going to be a great addition.”

To socialize him, zookeepers will be taking him on walks around the zoo. Guests visiting may just be surprised with a zebu sighting before he officially joins the animals in the petting zoo.

Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests may stay in the park one hour after the admission gate closes. Admission is $17 for adults and teens, $12 for kids 3-12, $14 for ages 60+, and free for kids two and under and FOZ members.

