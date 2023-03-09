Drury University animation students help 10-year old’s dreams come true

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -When you walk through the doors of Shewmaker Communication Center, you can find a group of animation students bringing magic to life.

Every year the senior animators take on a client to collaborate with for their final project before graduation.

“This semester, I just thought, let’s bring in a really tough client,” said Drury Animation Professor Steven Carpenter. “Let’s bring in a 10-year-old.”

That 10-year-old is Jake Douglas. Jake just completed 5th grade and is a huge fan of the movie Spiderman into the Spiderverse. But when Jake was only two years old, he was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer. Because of cancer, Jake now has a prosthetic in his left eye and needs strong correction in his right eye. Jake has been working with the college students via zoom to put the story and characters together.

” I created a rough draft for the characters, and they completed it,” said Jake. “They made multiple designs, and I got to choose from them and choose from whichever one I liked.”

“Jake’s ideas were really fun in concept, but our amazing animators and storyboard artist fleshed them out even further and made them even more fun,” said Drury Student J.M. Collado.

Despite his many challenges, his determination and creative spirit have inspired those around him.

“It’s amazing,” said Drury Student Jack Fagan. “It’s not every day you get to work on a film this important to someone.”

From storyboards to 3D modeling, the animation department pays close attention to every detail.

“Jake gets a lot of attention for what he’s gone through in the past, so anything that helps him focus on what he’s good at, what he’s passionate about, what he wants to do with his life, for any tie investment in his future and focusing on his future, so he’s not focused so much on his past, that’s what I want for him as a mom,” said Jackie Douglas.

As for Jake, he has his sight set on where he wants to work one day.

”Disney,” Jake said. “Because it’s falling behind.”

Jake’s film is titled “The One,” and it will premiere on May 12 at the Moxie Cinema.

