Fact Finders: Can you be too old to be an organ donor?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. government reports nearly 106,000 men, women, and children are on the national organ transplant waiting list.

So, our viewer Carol wants to know; Are you ever too old to be an organ donor?

Each year, you’ll see events like this one. This is last year’s Donate Life Day with Mid-America Transplant at Hammons Field. This year’s event is in April at the ballpark. The events are meant to bring awareness to the need for organ donations. And, if you ask, you’ll find age is not the barrier you’d imagine for organ donation.

“We continue to evaluate for bone and skin up to the age of 90,” replied Kevin Lee of Mid-America Transplant. “So, you don’t have to be in the hospital to be referred to as a tissue donor. We just have to have it called in promptly.”

“We know of a gentleman from West Virginia who donated his liver at 95. It went into a woman in her 60s who lived in Florida,” explained Anne Paschke of the United Network for Organ Sharing. “And last I hear,d she’s doing great. So, we should never, for any circumstance,s rule ourselves out.”

You can sign up to be a donor at the DMV or online at registerme.org.

Returning to Carol’s question, she told KY3 she is 72. So, are you ever too old to be an organ donor? As you heard, technically, yes. But when you’re pushing 90 or 95 years old before, you’re ruled out. We should all be so lucky to be living at 95. So, we’re going to slide this to NO.

