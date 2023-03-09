Laclede County sheriff says inmate grabbed bailiff’s gun during scuffle in court

(kytv)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say an inmate in court in Laclede County scuffled with the bailiff over a gun.

The incident happened Thursday morning. Sheriff David Milsap said Kevyn Lynn Zumwalt was standing near the defense table when she grabbed the grip of the bailiff’s pistol. Two deputies helped hold Zumwalt on the ground and placed her in handcuffs.

Zumwalt appeared in court for a drug charge.

