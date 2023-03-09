MO House passes bill with goal to increase security in schools

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis was in mourning 135 days ago after a gunman killed two people at CVPA high school in South City. On Wednesday, there’s a new push by lawmakers to boost security at all Missouri schools.

Right now, districts can designate teachers or administrators as “school protection officers.” But if a new bill gets the ok schools would allow any “designated school personnel” to carry a gun if they obtain a concealed carry permit.

The House passed the bill today and it now heads to the Senate.

