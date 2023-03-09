NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046

NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a "small chance" of hitting Earth on Valentine's Day 2046.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is tracking a new asteroid that has a small chance of hitting Earth in about 20 years on Valentine’s Day 2046.

The asteroid is named 2023 DW. It is 164 feet in diameter which is about the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

Officials say the chance of it actually striking Earth is 1 in more than 600.

On NASA’s risk scale, they rank it as “extremely unlikely with no cause for public concern.”

The agency says it continues to monitor the asteroid daily and that the risk level is likely to decline as they gather more information.

While not as catastrophic as the dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck 66 million years ago, this asteroid could cause severe damage if it were to strike near a heavily-populated area.

A much smaller asteroid struck Russia in 2013. It generated a shock wave that injured 1,500 people and damaged thousands of buildings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges
Parents voice concerns over Missouri State University food.
Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police asking for the public’s help to identify human remains found in Branson, Mo.
Jerome Poole/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Police arrest man in strangulation death of woman at Springfield home
Missouri Attorney General announces 2022 top ten consumer complaints

Latest News

FILE - The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck...
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs
FILE - A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in...
First grizzly bear of 2023 emerges from hibernation at Yellowstone National Park
The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic...
Disney parks’ fan-favorite Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing