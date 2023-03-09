North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

The launch came after the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday...
The launch came after the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday that her country is ready to take “quick, overwhelming action” against the United States and South Korea.(Source: Arirang News/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea firing one short-range ballistic missile into waters off its western coast on Thursday.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapon was fired from an area around the western coastal city of Nampo. The South’s military did not immediately release an assessment on how far the missile flew.

The launch came after the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday that her country is ready to take “quick, overwhelming action” against the United States and South Korea as the allies expand their military training to cope with advancing North Korean nuclear threats.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges
Parents voice concerns over Missouri State University food.
Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police asking for the public’s help to identify human remains found in Branson, Mo.
Jerome Poole/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Police arrest man in strangulation death of woman at Springfield home
Missouri Attorney General announces 2022 top ten consumer complaints

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget seeks big deficit cuts in challenge to GOP
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine
Generic image of crash scene
Bicyclist seriously hurt in a crash near Mansfield, Mo.
FILE - Former Navajo chairman and president, Peterson Zah, speaks to a crowd gathered to honor...
Ex-Navajo President Zah, guided by love for people, dies