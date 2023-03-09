PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Berryville, Ark.

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Berryville on Thursday night.

The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in weather school trivia, including some fiery experiments.

Here’s a look at future KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops.

  • Weaubleau, Mo. on March 30
  • Waynesville, Mo. on April 11
  • Mountain Grove, Mo. on April 27
  • Marshfield, Mo. on May 9

